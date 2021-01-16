Jan. 15 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

By Taylor Verrico | January 15, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 10:42 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Scores can be found below. Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINALS

Iota - 35, Iowa - 58

Sam Houston - 67, LCCP - 70

Elton - 58, Grand Lake - 39

Vinton - 79, Rosepine - 57

Sulphur - 40, Barbe - 47

Hamilton Christian - 62, St. Louis - 55

GIRLS FINALS

Elton - 62, Grand Lake - 43

Sulphur - 46, Barbe - 49

Vinton - 36, Rosepine - 67

St. Louis - 66, LCCP - 14

