Jan. 15 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Scores can be found below. Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.
BOYS FINALS
Iota - 35, Iowa - 58
Sam Houston - 67, LCCP - 70
Elton - 58, Grand Lake - 39
Vinton - 79, Rosepine - 57
Sulphur - 40, Barbe - 47
Hamilton Christian - 62, St. Louis - 55
GIRLS FINALS
Elton - 62, Grand Lake - 43
Sulphur - 46, Barbe - 49
Vinton - 36, Rosepine - 67
St. Louis - 66, LCCP - 14
