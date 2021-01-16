Increased divorces in new year

“Monetary issues play a big part in it. I mean problems during a marriage, but also problems or times when they plan on filing for divorce. I mean unfortunately because it’s costly to go through a divorce, so you have to have funds to do so. So, with the hurricanes, if you don’t have any money right now because you don’t have a job, or you don’t have a home, you got a lot of stresses and a lot of things in families right now, that are problematic, and so hopefully it won’t be an increase but I’m afraid, it may be a stress on the marriage and may have an increase because of it.”