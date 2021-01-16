Increased divorces in new year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Local attorneys tell us they see an increase in divorces this time of year. The causes do seem to vary even though we’ve all been through a series of challenges this year.
Divorce attorney Brad Guillory says, they saw an increase of divorces right after the stay at home orders were lifted.
“People were cooped up together, and if they were having problems before, the problems really became evident at that point and we saw a huge increase in divorce filings at that time.”
He says they usually see an increase now, in the beginning of the year.
“It’s generally busy this time of the year, and I don’t think it’s busier because of 2020 or COVID or anything like that, it’s just this time of year is busy for family law cases and divorce cases.”
It’s a common trend with many family law firms across the lake area.
“When they’re together for a long period of time, I think they get more time to think about things, and unfortunately after the holidays then they come and see attorneys;”
Hurricanes may impact divorce rates here in Southwest Louisiana in the future.
“Monetary issues play a big part in it. I mean problems during a marriage, but also problems or times when they plan on filing for divorce. I mean unfortunately because it’s costly to go through a divorce, so you have to have funds to do so. So, with the hurricanes, if you don’t have any money right now because you don’t have a job, or you don’t have a home, you got a lot of stresses and a lot of things in families right now, that are problematic, and so hopefully it won’t be an increase but I’m afraid, it may be a stress on the marriage and may have an increase because of it.”
Now Guillory says they don’t know exactly how hurricanes are going to affect marriages across the lake area. He does say that they do see an increase in rates right after tax season, as many use their tax returns to pay for their divorce proceedings.
To contact Guillory, click HERE.
