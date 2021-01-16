FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend; rain holds off a few more days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been about as nice of a Saturday as one could ask for across Southwest Louisiana with cool temperatures in place that will drop quickly through the evening. Have a coat as you head out for the evening with temperatures that will quickly drop into the 40s after sunset. Lows tonight will again be in the lower to middle 30s, but frost won’t be a guarantee thanks to extremely dry air in place that may displace temperatures from the dew point just enough to prevent frost from forming.
Some clouds moving in closer to sunrise tomorrow could also play a role in just how low temperatures drop, but we’ll still be rather chilly as we start our Sunday morning. Those clouds will be quick to move out through the morning hours, leaving most of the day with plentiful sunshine and slightly warmer highs in the 60s. Sunday night should again bring another cold night to the area with lows well into the 30s Monday morning.
Weather for MLK Day will be very delightful with a full day of sunshine, light breezes and highs in the lower to middle 60s. Much of next week will feature above normal temperatures with highs back up to into the lower 70s by Tuesday as a warm, moist flow off the Gulf establishes itself for a few days next week. Computer models still hold off the best rain chances until late next week.
A front that will stall over the Ark-La-Tex region through Tuesday will move slightly closer to our area by Wednesday before essentially dissipating. This will bring some scattered showers to the area by Wednesday. Another storm system works our way later in the week. Rain chances begin to go up later in the day Thursday through Friday as a cold front sweeps through, clearing things out Friday night and Saturday. The overall long-range pattern stays very active with more rain in the forecast by the end of next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
