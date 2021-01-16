FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice end to the weekend; rain holds off a few more days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been about as nice of a Saturday as one could ask for across Southwest Louisiana with cool temperatures in place that will drop quickly through the evening. Have a coat as you head out for the evening with temperatures that will quickly drop into the 40s after sunset. Lows tonight will again be in the lower to middle 30s, but frost won’t be a guarantee thanks to extremely dry air in place that may displace temperatures from the dew point just enough to prevent frost from forming.