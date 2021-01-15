Woman accused of non-consensually mailing private images to numerous people

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been arrested following an accusation that she sent out numerous nude photographs of an acquaintance, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives learned during their investigation that Sarah D. Pharis, 32, had traveled to Texas to mail out degrading letters of the acquaintance to at least 30 people which included nude photographs of the person.
Pharis was arrested on Dec. 28, 2020, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 150 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image and was released on a $75,000 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Later, on Jan. 14, 2021, Pharis was arrested again after detectives learned that another individual’s private images were also included in the letters she mailed out. Pharis was charged with an additional 30 counts of non-consensual disclosure of a private image and was released later that day on a $15,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
