Williamson cleared to resume team activities

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume team activities, the organization reported Thursday, Jan. 14.
Williamson missed Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers after receiving an inconclusive COVID test result and quarantining in his hotel room. The Pelicans came up short in a 111-106 loss.
The Pelicans are still in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday at 9 p.m.
According to ESPN.com, Williamson will be available for the game.
