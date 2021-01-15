SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2020

January 15, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2021.

Christopher Allen Loveless, 29, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); attempted possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Lyn Wannamaker, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aimee Rachelle Benoit, 26, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendall Dwayne Pouchie Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; resisting an officer; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Davante Damond Bartie, 22, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Jairo Emanuel Hernandez, 25, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Sarah Denise Pharis, 32, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Jason Scott Simcox, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Ardecia Lenora Chatman, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted cruelty to juveniles.

Dawn Azeline Demarets, 53, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Trisha Ann Turman, 33, Iowa: Child desertion; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jacob Dalton Coker, 25, Vinton: Instate detainer (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Eddie Lee Jackson, 43, homeless: Trespassing; failure to register as a sex offender; resisting an officer.

Daniel Marius Wilson Sr., 48, DeQuincy: Forgery.

Ernest Roger Phaneuf III, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth over $1,500.

Malik Jalen Watson, 23, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Dedric Cass Pitre, 22, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule V drug.

Dathan Wayne Herring, 43, Lumberton, MS: Misapplication of payments over $1,000; forgery.

Kelli Rae Ardoin, 28, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Jeni Renee Chesson, 23, Vinton: Failure to stop or yield; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Sylvester Barganier Jr., 59, New Orleans: Failure to use turning signals; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; following vehicles.

