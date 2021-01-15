Sulphur gives update on debris pickup

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has given an update on debris pickup from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
As of January 14, the city’s contractor has picked up 725,000 cubic yards of debris across the city limits of Sulphur. We are nearing the last pickup of the city for residential hurricane debris removal.
At this time, there is no specific date for the last pickup of residential debris, but residents are advised to get the remainder of their debris to the public right-of-way as soon as possible.
As soon as that date is available, the city will update residents as to when the final pass of debris removal will begin. Any debris placed at the right-of-way after this pass will not be collected and disposal will become the responsibility of the property owner.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.