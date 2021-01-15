Students adjusting to the new norm at Lake Arthur High School

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) -Jeff Davis Parish is allowing schools in the district to operate at a 100 percent capacity as long as they follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
Kirk Credeur, the superintendent of Jeff Davis Parish, is excited the students are able to return to campus safely.
“The research indicates that kids learn best from a highly qualified teacher face to face, he said. “The research is irrefutable. That it is the best way for students to learn.”
Amanda Fontenot, Lake Arthur High School Principal, was concerned when the school decided to allow students to return to campus as full capacity.
“‘It was definitely a concern bringing all the kids back knowing they are asymptomatic, going home to their families and spreading it, she said. So it was very important that if the decision was made to return that we had the best plan.”
Fontenot has made sure that maintaining a clean environment for her students is a priority to her faculty and staff.
“In the classrooms, when a student first enters a classroom they must hit the sanitizer, they sanitize their hands, the desks are sanitized by the teacher before they enter.”
She is happy to see her students back on campus and says she can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.