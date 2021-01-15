St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church handing out seedlings Saturday, Jan. 16

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many homes badly damaged but they also downed many of the trees around Moss Bluff and elsewhere.
“The hardest point through all these storms was when the FEMA trucks came by and picked up the tree debris that we had placed in the ditch,” said Reverend Meg Lovejoy, a Vicar at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. “That was from a tree that my deceased--now father and I planted 30 or 40 years ago.
The hurricanes’ damage really hit home for Reverend Lovejoy. Seeing all the downed trees was one of the hardest parts, and she wanted to do something about it.
“I was wondering and trying to figure out what we could do as a very small missional church to help provide a little hope to our neighbors in southwest Louisiana,” she said.
That’s when Reverend Lovejoy reached out to the State Forestry Department, and together they came up with a plan for the church to hand out 200 bundles of seeds.
Each bundle carries seeds of five tree species such as live oak, willow oak, bald cypress, American elm, and green ash.
If you are interested in picking up these bundles of seeds, volunteers from St. Andrew’s will be at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 1532 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The plan is for people to just circle through and carefully enter and exit the area of the parking lot area, and we will have our volunteers, our church members, wearing face masks and they will place the seedlings in the vehicle,” she said.
While this event is providing environmental benefits, Reverend Lovejoy says she hopes it also inspires people.
“As children of God, we are all called to care for our brothers and sisters, as well as God’s creation,” she said. “When we are able to do this, we are able to share a little bit of hope.”
Reverend Meg Lovejoy says that she would like to continue this program by making it an annual Epiphany event.
