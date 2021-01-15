Sports Person of the Week - DeMarcus Jack

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Elton Indians beat the Hamilton Christian Warriors this week for the first time since 2013, and one of the reasons for that was because of Demarcus Jack.
Head Coach Carlo Maggio says he’s a big part of the defense.
“DeMarcus is a huge factor for us,” Elton head coach Coach Maggio said. “He’s a rim protector for us. Everything with us starts with defense and the way we play defense you know he’s right there in the center of our defense the heart and soul.”
Jack finished the game with 17 points in the 55-50 win. He says the hard work he and the team have been putting into practice is starting to show on game days.
“It’s something more than I expected you know just grind and work. We’ve been working hard in practice trying to accomplish our goal to win,” DeMarcus Jack said.
Jack also says that his family paired with him wanting to accomplish his goals are huge reasons why he’s motivated to play basketball.
“My mom and dad inspire me. They push me every day,” Jack said. “My coach pushes me too.” Mostly it’s Basketball and to go to the NBA. I want to make it to college and just keep going up to a bigger level.”
Moving forward the Indians plan to keep working hard in hopes that hard work leads to a state championship trophy.
“We plan to keep doing what we are doing,” Maggio said. “I tell them all the time don’t bet against consistent behaviors and that we must stay consistent in what we’re doing. We have to keep grinding.”
