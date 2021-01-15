Southwest Louisiana native Travis Etienne declares for NFL draft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Jennings bulldog and Clemson running back Travis Etienne surprised a lot of people when he decided to come back for his senior season at Clemson, but his most recent announcement didn’t surprise anyone.
Before the strange 2020 season, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all football players. So, Etienne was eligible to go back to school in 2021. However, on Friday, he has decided he will be entering the NFL draft.
The former bulldog leaves Clemson as the ACC’s career leader in rushing yards with 4,952, rushing touchdowns with 70, and total touchdowns with 78. He ran 168 times for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns this season.
That production has led many to rank Etienne as the top running back in this year’s draft class and we’ll find out how high he goes in April.
