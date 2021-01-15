Southern picked to 3-peat as SWAC West champs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums and his Jaguars were an overwhelming pick to win the SWAC West on the second day of the league’s spring media days.
The boys on “The Bluff” received 70% of the vote and are looking to win their third-straight divisional title and eighth overall. Rival Grambling was a distant second. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
SWAC Western Division
1.) Southern - 90 (14)
2.) Grambling State - 86 (4)
3.) Prairie View A&M - 67 (2)
4.) Arkansas-Pine Bluff - 46
5.) Texas Southern - 31
____________________
SWAC Eastern Division
1.) Alcorn State - 93 (14)
2.) Alabama A&M - 77 (4)
3.) Alabama State - 63 (1)
4.) Jackson State - 60 (1)
5.) Mississippi Valley State - 37
“I’ve told our players that we are going to be playing in front of 28,500 for home games at Southern University and we are going to be playing in front of 10 to 15,000 of Jaguar Nation on the road,” said Odums. “Can you feel it? Can you hear it? Listen to the roar of the crowd. Did you hear that? Could hear them say, ‘A lot, a lot of defense Jags.’ Can you hear that? See, you can’t hear it because you are not a Jag but in spirit, it is just as loud as they were there. We hear them. You hear the roar? Can you feel it? (crowd noise) Listen to them. Go Jags.”
Southern last won the SWAC Championship in 2013.
