Some Calcasieu Parish school students are struggling with online learning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An increase in failing grades has been seen throughout school districts across the country.
The Associated Press released a report documenting the struggle many of those students have faced since some have opted in to online classes versus traditional classroom learning. The report says the number of failing students in some districts has doubled, and in some cases tripled.
The virtual program coordinator for the Calcasieu Parish School District, Krystal Briley, says the district does not have a finalized report card just yet as their grades are still in progress. Briley says they’ve had a good bit of success with their online courses, but they are still experiencing a learning curve as well.
“We’re experiencing the same challenges, but we are working through them,” says Briley. “We are finding ways to support the students, identify the needs, and just address the failure rate before the grades are finalized. You know, catch them before we lose them.”
The district recognizes those struggles are impacting both students and their parents. Some parents embrace the new way of learning, while others have not.
“It’s helped them want to learn more,” says parent, Robert Leger. “I would so much prefer it, plus that’s time you get to spend with your kids that you’re not missing out on.”
“I think he really struggled with the virtual learning,” says parent Justin Vacker in reference to his son.
Vacker says it has led him to transfer his child out of the public school system altogether.
“Knowing his abilities, the way he thinks and everything else, plus his school got tore up a little bit; so we decided to go ahead and transfer him to Life Christian Academy,” says Vacker.
Other parents like Kevin Lewis say his children have been struggling to keep up for months now.
“My kids are not doing very well at it, because they aren’t in the classroom learning,” says Lewis. “They are at home. They’ve got other things around them that take their attention away from the computer screen.”
School district leaders say they are working to help those failing students with their grades before they are finalized on January 26th. Also, they are giving the option to attend face-to-face classes instead of virtual ones.
“I’m gonna go face to face because I believe my kids need to be in the classroom,” says Lewis.
