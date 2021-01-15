Project Rebuilds helps repair homes for those in need

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Two organizations are joining forces to fix hurricane-damaged homes in Vinton that may otherwise not get repaired.
Single father Keith Forward, like many across Southwest Louisiana, walked into his home in a state he never imagined.
“We walked into the house, and the ceiling tiles were down, the sheetrock was down. My floors were buckled, and walls were kind of messed up. It was pretty, you know, it was pretty ravished in there.”
His home just recently got repaired, and it’s all thanks to Project Rebuild.
Jody Farnum, executive director for Care Help of Sulphur explains a collaboration between Care Help of Sulphur and New-Orleans based relief organization SBP, formerly known as St. Bernard Project.
“We had so many people who wanted to help. So, we collected this money, and we’re like what are we going to do with it, how, we don’t know contractors you know. We also have to run our own facility, and SBP was here. And so, what better partnership than to be a funder to help these people get back into their home,” said Farnum.
To qualify for the project, Hannah Roberts from SBP says applicants can fill out an application on the SBP website.
“We have a rebuild application and within that application, we provide certain paperwork we might need for someone. So, typically we look for someone within that 80% AMI range.”
Uninsured, elderly, single-parent homeowners - all can qualify.
“Generally, we look for the kind of vulnerable population, the folks that don’t have advocates to help support them through this recovery process.”
Forward says his home, now repaired by Project Rebuild, will provide him and his daughter security in the future.
Project Rebuild has a goal to repair and rebuild 50 homes across Southwest Louisiana by March.
They’ve completed 8 so far.
To apply for Project Rebuild, click HERE.
For more information about Care Help of Sulphur, click HERE.
