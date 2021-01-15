McNeese puts the pads back on in preparation for upcoming season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -As the spring season approaches for the Cowboys, the itch to get back out on the field and hit other people has been weighing heavy on their minds.
It had been over a year since McNeese strapped on the pads before the Pokes did so Wednesday during their sixth practice of the preseason. Head coach Frank Wilson says his team is eager, but still has to focus on technique.
“There were times when guys were on the perimeter and were swinging as if we don’t want to go to the ground with them because we haven’t done it in so long. If I can throw you down that’ll work. That’s not who we are, that’s not how we tackle,” said Wilson. “We’ve done it on the donut on the bags and the sleds. To actually make a tackle on a live being, a moving being it’s totally different.”
Despite the small bumps in the road the Pokes have managed to keep focused on the task at hand. With multiple all-conference defensive backs leaving in the transfer portal this offseason, Wilson has had to rely on the next group of defensive backs to step up.
“Andre Sam has been stellar. He has been consistent, he’s been accountable. He makes a play every day in the back end for us,” Wilson said. “When I got here we moved Colby Richardson to receiver because of his speed and leaping ability. But it was hard to go beyond him in our secondary because of his attributes there, so we moved Colby Richardson back to cornerback and his play has been outstanding in the last several practices.”
As they get closer to their first game Coach Wilson believes that the team is headed in the right direction and is proud of the efforts that went into making sure that McNeese had a football season.
“It’s major. It’s a ‘refuse to lose’ desire, a ‘we’re going to get it done’ mentality that has captured my heart, and so I’m proud of our community,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of our university and this administration, and I’m very proud of our student-athletes and the work they’ve put in as well.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.