Mayor Hunter speaks on his experience with COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announced on Jan. 4, that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Today, at the Calcasieu COVID-19 briefing, he detailed his experience with the virus, local medical officials and what the community can do going forward.
The Mayor started off by speaking about his initial experience with the virus, and what led to him testing positive.
“It was Christmas Eve, and I’m 99 percent sure that I know what happened,” Mayor Hunter said. “We wanted to see some family members that we haven’t seen in a long time.”
Mayor Hunter says he and his family approached the gathering with the upmost caution.
“My wife and I made the decision that we would stay quarantined in the house for a couple days before Christmas Eve. We went out Christmas Eve morning, we got tested, we tested negative. We called the family members and said, ‘Okay, we’re good to go’.”
Unfortunately, just a couple days later, those family members contacted Mayor Hunter to let him know that they were exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hunter family then went into quarantine, and on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Mayor Hunter tested positive for the virus.
The mayor says he feels very blessed to have only had two “rough” days from the virus.
“Very luckily and blessed that I only had about 48 hours that were rough for me. Especially from what I have heard that some other people have gone through.”
He says he’s now feeling fine, but he wants to emphasize that COVID-19 is just as serious in 2021 as it has been for the past 10 months.
“I offer that story to say that we are at a stage now where we’re certainly still encouraging people to understand that COVID-19 is serious.”
Mayor Hunter also emphasized his advocacy for mask.
“I have been a proponent of wearing mask, and I will continue to encourage people to do that.”
He said that he’s spoken with hundreds of medical professionals in the area that have assured him that although they aren’t 100 percent, mask work.
The Mayor also touched on some of the loss he has experienced from COVID-19.
“Last week, I was going through my cellphone, trying to find a number -,” Mayor Hunter said. “I found myself literally passing up two names that had died - in the past two months - from COVID-19.”
The Mayor said he believes we must find a balance. He’s not here to tell people that they must constantly stay in their home. He wants the community to be smart, use caution, be careful and be mindful of those that may be more susceptible.
They Mayor says we have come a long way in the past 9-10 months as we fought through this global pandemic.
“The early stages of this event that we have gone through were a lot scary and more precarious than where we are today.” Mayor Hunter said. “Those early days were filled with a lot of unknowns and a lot of uncertainties.”
The Mayor also touched on the pessimism he faced in those early days where he might not have believed that there would be a vaccine for the virus.
Mayor Hunter also says that although we have a long way to go, we are able to see an end.
“We ask you to find that balance, take this seriously, but also understand that we’re in the fourth quarter of this. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Shortly after the Mayor said that he has accepted the challenge to get the vaccine once it is made available to him.
Mayor Hunter also wants to let the community know that it’s important to listen to health professionals, especially in a time where there can be a lot of misleading information.
“Listen to your doctors! Listen to your doctors. And if your local, trusted medical professionals are giving you advice on something – take it.”
The mayor ended with asking the community to consider donating blood as the supply is low. And he touched on how SWLA and it’s officials have responded to the adversity brought on by the virus.
