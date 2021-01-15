Lake Charles man arrested for stealing roofing shingles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles man suspected of stealing roofing shingles on Wednesday.
According to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent, detectives were dispatched to a local business on Enterprise Boulevard in reference to a theft that occurred on the morning of January 13.
During the investigation detectives viewed surveillance footage and observed a pickup truck pulling a trailer arrive at the business and two suspects exit the truck. The suspects then began loading up approximately $2,000 worth of roofing materials from the business. They also observed another suspect walk up and help load the materials onto the trailer. Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Marvin C. Paddio, 63, Lake Charles, according to Vincent.
According to Vincent, after further investigation, detectives also learned the truck seen in the surveillance footage belonged to Paddio. A short time later detectives located Paddio, and the truck seen in the surveillance footage, at his residence. And he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
He was released the following day on a $7,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
CPSO Detective Garrett Laborde is the lead investigator on this case.
