Federal watchdogs open probe of response to Capitol riot

The initiation of multiple, simultaneous inquiries comes as failings in the government’s preparation, coordination and response are coming into sharper focus more than a week after the riot. The Capitol Police, for instance, has said it had prepared for only First Amendment activity at the Capitol on the day that lawmakers had assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, even though Trump himself had for weeks encouraged his supporters to come to Washington and had called on them to “fight like hell” at a rally shortly before the riot.