GiGi’s Fitness Center undergoes repairs from Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Good news for a downtown Lake Charles landmark; reconstruction is underway at GiGi’s Fitness Center.
“Going to take a lot of time. Hopefully, they’re up within the next three to six months like they say. It would be good for the community,” said Cajun Navy Founder Rob Gaudet.
The roof collapsed during Hurricane Laura but today, it was finally replaced.
Though, water damage and replacing equipment still remain an issue for the gym.
Reconstruction of this building is just one step in rebuilding Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles being one of the harder hit areas from the hurricanes, it’s going to take a few years until they can get back to normal.
“Yeah, so the rebuild here in Southwest Louisiana is a two-three-four-five-year effort. Lake Charles is one of the largest metropolitan areas to be struck, struck by a category-four hurricane in American history. So, it’s a lot…there’s a lot going on.”
“You know, rebuilding will take a very long time and it’s a hands-on effort. The more people come to Lake Charles and help, the faster this community will recover.”
Gym owner Blaine Teeter is hopeful to reopen the gym soon despite his estimated $1 million in damage.
Teeter along with others in the community are optimistic to have the place back up in running within the year.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.