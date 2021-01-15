Frank Martin, 2 men’s basketball assistants will not travel to LSU for Saturday’s game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When the South Carolina Gamecocks travel to face LSU on Saturday, they’ll be without head coach Frank Martin and a pair of assistants.
Team officials announced Thursday that Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin, and Gamecock men’s basketball director of student-athlete development Doug Edwards will not make the trip to Baton Rouge due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
With Martin forced to stay home, assistant coach Bruce Shingler will fill in as the acting head coach for the contest between the Gamecocks and Tigers.
In May 2020, Frank Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after receiving the result, Martin quarantined at his home.
This season, the Gamecocks have paused all team activities twice due to a positive test result within the program.
Carolina missed five games during that time. In total, the Gamecocks have not played seven games on their schedule due to the virus.
The Gamecocks are slated to take on LSU at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.