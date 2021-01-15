FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool through the weekend; rain holds off until next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Friday evening continues to be on the blustery and cold side as temperatures fall quickly through the 40s this evening with wind chill values dropping into the 30s. Make sure to wear a heavy coat if outdoors this evening with the gusty winds in place beginning to calm as the night progresses. Temperatures fall a bit lower tonight, especially if winds do calm enough, with lows for Lake Charles around 35 with as low as 33 for our northern parishes first thing Saturday. These breezes may be enough to keep any sort of widespread frost out of the area tonight.