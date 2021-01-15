FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A breezy start to the day, sunshine sticks around for the weekend but cooler

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The front has cleared the region and now we are slowly seeing our temperatures falling this morning, but the more noticeable thing is the wind as they are breezy out of the northwest. A breezy afternoon is ahead as well as a cooler one with highs only reaching the middle to upper 50′s and the cooler weather will be around for the weekend as well.
Heading out the door this morning we can expect mostly sunny skies with just a few passing clouds possible, but it will be a chilly one with temperatures back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Add the strong breeze and it will feel even cooler so make sure to take you a coat as you head off to work and school, but the good news is we see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Winds have now turned out of the north and northwest, which is bringing in cooler and drier air so that will help to keep our highs this afternoon a little lower back into the middle and upper 50′s. Outdoor plans this evening are looking to be just fine and will be a perfect evening to cook some gumbo as it will be a cold one to start out our Saturday morning.
Saturday starts off on the cold side as we see lows in the lower 30′s with frost being on the lower side as we still have a decent breeze. Now if we can get that breeze to relax a little sooner we could see some areas of frost especially north of I-10 so it may be a good idea to go ahead and bring in the sensitive plants you may have outside. Sunshine does warm us into the afternoon as we are back into the middle ad upper 50′s for both Saturday as well as Sunday. High pressure remains firmly in place through the weekend and the start of next week keep us dry. Any plans to do things outside this weekend are looking to be absolutely perfect, just make sure to have a jacket as we are on the cooler side.
Things chance heading into next week as we watch our next front begin to move in from the west. We stay dry for both Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the lower 60′s Monday and upper 60′s for Tuesday. Clouds and moisture begin to return Tuesday as winds turn more out of the southerly direction and that will be the start of an unsettled pattern to end the week. Models this morning continue to show the front potentially stalling back off to the west and keep our rain chances around from Wednesday and even into next weekend. Highs remain steady in the middle and upper 60′s through next weekend. Still plenty of time to iron those details out, but for now enjoy all the sunshine we see and have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.