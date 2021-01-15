FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A breezy start to the day, sunshine sticks around for the weekend but cooler

Saturday starts off on the cold side as we see lows in the lower 30′s with frost being on the lower side as we still have a decent breeze. Now if we can get that breeze to relax a little sooner we could see some areas of frost especially north of I-10 so it may be a good idea to go ahead and bring in the sensitive plants you may have outside. Sunshine does warm us into the afternoon as we are back into the middle ad upper 50′s for both Saturday as well as Sunday. High pressure remains firmly in place through the weekend and the start of next week keep us dry. Any plans to do things outside this weekend are looking to be absolutely perfect, just make sure to have a jacket as we are on the cooler side.