Final pass for debris pick-up in most of Beauregard Parish begins Monday

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Police Jury has announced that the final pass for debris pick-up along parish roads will begin Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Excluded from this timeframe will be the Longville and Ragley areas which authorities believe may take up to 30 more days to complete.
Contractors will only be picking up debris from public rights-of-way and will not enter private property. Any debris that residents wish to be picked up should be moved to these public rights-of-way.
When piling debris for pickup, the parish asks residents to separate the piles so that they include only one type of debris each. For example, vegetative, C&D, and white goods.
Authorities ask that debris not be stacked under utility lines, over utility meters, near mailboxes, or next to any structures for safety.
