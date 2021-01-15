Drew Brees hopes for a strong finish when he walks away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may be hoping for the right time to walk away from football with a strong finish.
Brees will turn 42 on Friday and face Tom Brady on Sunday.
How No. 9 arrived and stayed will be remembered as much as when he leaves the Saints.
Brees and former LSU men’s basketball walk-on Brandon Landry formed a partnership and friendship six years ago that continues to flourish. Brees joined Landry as a co-owner of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.
“He wasn’t Drew Brees, a Pro Bowl quarterback looking for a handout; he was a business guy, looking to make an investment,” said Landry. “Within the year, he bought 25 percent of our company.”
“I tell you what, Brandon has been a great partner,” Brees noted.
“We all know the last three or four years we’ve had a Super Bowl-contending team, a Super Bowl-winning team. We all talk about it here in the office all the time. He deserves it, just to go out on top,” Landry added.
The Saints host the Bucs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Jan. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX.
