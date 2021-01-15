COVID-19 vaccine volunteers needed in Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Centex Studies wants to remind the Lake Area that although there have been leaps and bounds regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, there is still a long way to go.
There seems to be a lot of confusion around COVID-19 vaccines and a huge rush to get vaccinated right now, but Centex Studies is reminding everyone that the fight isn’t over yet, and there is still research to be done! It cannot be emphasized enough that an Emergency Use Approval is NOT the same as full FDA approval.
“We understand people are scared and want to be protected as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michael Seep, Principal Investigator for Centex Studies – Lake Charles. “But we’re still not sure if the vaccines that have the EUA status are the best or most effective at preventing the coronavirus.”
Emergency Use Approval is only allowed to be used during a state of emergency. In a state of emergency, like a pandemic, all data typically needed to approve a new intervention may not be available. In that case, the FDA can decide with the available data if the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks. However, when we are no longer in a state of emergency, an EUA status can no longer be used.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is that there are a limited number of vaccines available right now, and front-line workers and our most vulnerable populations are the first priority,” Dr. Seep said. “Everyone else may have to wait months before it’s their turn.”
Volunteering for research could provide access to a COVID-19 vaccine candidate now. Volunteers that qualify and choose to participate are also compensated for their time. There is a chance that volunteers could receive a placebo, however, Centex fully expects their pharmaceutical sponsors to “unblind” subjects once the studies are over. It’s a very real possibility that if volunteers received a placebo, they would receive the real vaccines at that time before the general population.
Those who wish to get involved in COVID-19 research can call 281-918-0048 to speak with a Centex team member or submit their information via the Centex website at www.centexstudies.com.
