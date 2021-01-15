COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 15, 2021

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 15, 2021
By Johnathan Manning | January 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

The Department of Health said deaths were not reported Friday due to a “data system issue.”

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,712 new cases.

· 2,001 patients hospitalized (26 more than previous day).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 179 new cases.

· 101 hospitalizations (5 more than previous day).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 140 new cases.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 17 new cases.

