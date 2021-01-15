COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 15, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
The Department of Health said deaths were not reported Friday due to a “data system issue.”
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 3,712 new cases.
· 2,001 patients hospitalized (26 more than previous day).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 179 new cases.
· 101 hospitalizations (5 more than previous day).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 140 new cases.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 23 new cases.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 14 new cases.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 17 new cases.
