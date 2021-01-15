Calcasieu Police Jury gives update on commercial debris pickup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued a press release today regarding commercial debris pickup on parish roads and state transportation routes.
In September 2020, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury received approval from FEMA for the removal of debris generated from Hurricane Laura for limited “small business commercial properties.” According to FEMA regulations, debris removal from commercial properties is generally ineligible, because commercial enterprises are expected to retain insurance to cover debris removal. The limited “small business commercial properties” exception was provided to the parish by FEMA but still requires these property owners to report any insurance proceeds collected for debris removal activities.
For parish-maintained roads, the parish notified all commercial entities in November 2020 of this single pass exception and provided operational dates of November 10, 2020 to December 15, 2020. The parish has completed the single pass debris removal for eligible “small business commercial properties” on parish-maintained roads. No further small business commercial debris removal activities will be allowed on parish-maintained roads. The owners of these businesses are responsible for any debris that is currently in the rights-of-way on parish-maintained roads.
The parish recently entered into an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to enable the parish to pick up eligible debris from small business commercial properties located on state transportation routes. Eligible debris should be moved to the rights-of-way on state transportation routes prior to January 31, 2021. The parish is only able to make a single pass on the state transportation routes. As with the requirements applied on parish-maintained roads, debris generated in areas such as shopping centers, industrial parks or manufacturing facilities is not eligible for this small business commercial properties definition as provided by FEMA.
Small businesses can call 337-512-8430 with eligibility questions, concerns and to report any insurance proceeds collected for debris removal.
For all parish debris removal updates, visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page and CPPJ’s website, calcasieuparish.gov. Call Public Works at 337-721-3700 with residential debris questions.
