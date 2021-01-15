Calcasieu Police Jury gives update on commercial debris pickup

The parish recently entered into an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to enable the parish to pick up eligible debris from small business commercial properties located on state transportation routes. Eligible debris should be moved to the rights-of-way on state transportation routes prior to January 31, 2021. The parish is only able to make a single pass on the state transportation routes. As with the requirements applied on parish-maintained roads, debris generated in areas such as shopping centers, industrial parks or manufacturing facilities is not eligible for this small business commercial properties definition as provided by FEMA.