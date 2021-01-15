Big Brothers Big Sisters files lawsuit seeking payment for hurricane damage

From the street the building looks as though it came through Hurricane Laura okay. But like so many others, agency officials say there was roof damage which led to severe damage inside. The interior is now gutted. BBBS filed a lawsuit in federal court, because they are tired of waiting for insurance to pay up. And they say the wait is causing the children they serve to suffer. in the lawsuit, BBBS says it has been paying a company more than $10,000 a year for insurance and now, they say, the insurance company will not pay to repair damage from Hurricane Laura.