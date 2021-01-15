Big Brothers Big Sisters files lawsuit seeking payment for hurricane damage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Like so many, Big Brothers Big Sisters has relocated due to storm damage to their building on Common Street. Agency officials are tired of waiting for insurance to pay so they have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Lake Charles.
From the street the building looks as though it came through Hurricane Laura okay. But like so many others, agency officials say there was roof damage which led to severe damage inside. The interior is now gutted. BBBS filed a lawsuit in federal court, because they are tired of waiting for insurance to pay up. And they say the wait is causing the children they serve to suffer. in the lawsuit, BBBS says it has been paying a company more than $10,000 a year for insurance and now, they say, the insurance company will not pay to repair damage from Hurricane Laura.
Director Erin Davision says inability to get back into their building hurts children who need their services.
“We can no longer serve our littles and mentor our littles in the capacity that we have mentored them in the past forty years. And that’s a huge, huge hit for us. So, we have had to pause making new matches because we don’t have the facility to provide that in a safe space, still navigating through covid guidelines and restrictions. We want to make sure we are also following those with health and safety of bigs, littles and our parent guardians,” said Davison.
Attorney Michael Williamson says the company’s adjuster should at least pay the undisputed amount of $98,000, but they do not.
“The rules in Louisiana are that once the insurance company decides what their estimate of the damage is, they’re required to pay you that money in 30 days, whether they agree there’s more or not. So not paying is simply not an option,” he said.
Williamson says the true amount due is about $250,000. He says when companies refuse to pay under such circumstances, they can be subject to penalties in the amount of fifty percent of that due from a damage claim. He says the insurance company offers no explanation.
“The adjuster reaches out periodically by email and asks a question or two and says, ‘I am waiting on approval. I’m waiting on approval.’ And that’s not acceptable,” said Williamson.
“If companies like Big Brothers Big Sisters are having problems like this, we can expect that it’s happening all across the parish,” he said.
A lawsuit is only one side of a dispute. We contacted the insurance company and have not yet heard back. We will let you know when we do.
