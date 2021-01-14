WAC officially announces expansion involving SFA Athletics starting in July

This move will also bring back WAC football. The league stopped sponsoring football after the 2012-13 season. The new WAC football league will be home to SFA, Sam Houston, Lamar, Abilene Christian, Tarleton State, Dixie State and later Southern Utah In 2022. Tarleton and Dixie are currently considered independents. The conference will play at the Football Championship Division, the same division of the Southland Conference. New Mexico State will not be in the league at first. The Aggies participate in the Football Bowl Subdivision.