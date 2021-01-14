SOWELA to host first two weeks of class virtually

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has announced that the first two weeks of the spring 2021 semester will be completely virtual as part of their “Safe Start” plan.
Classes for the new semester begin online Tuesday, Jan. 19. The two weeks of online classes will serve as a waiting period to ensure the health and safety of SOWELA students, faculty and staff due to increased potential exposure to COVID-19 over the holiday break. Scheduled in-person learning will resume on Monday, Feb. 1.
Spring 2021 enrollment at SOWELA is currently open through Tuesday, Jan. 19, for interested students for all technical and academic programs at all three of the regional community college’s locations in Southwest Louisiana.
Currently, five of SOWELA’s 13 main campus buildings are open for instruction for its current students and faculty. Beginning last spring in 2020, SOWELA shifted many of its programs to online/hybrid options due to COVID-19, and officials will continue the online/hybrid options for most of the college’s programs in the Spring 2021 semester. Some programs will have in-person options for hands-on training and lab instruction. To help with access to online instruction, SOWELA recently provided more than 1,000 mobile hotspots to its students, staff and faculty.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.