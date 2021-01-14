SOWELA to host first two weeks of class virtually

Currently, five of SOWELA’s 13 main campus buildings are open for instruction for its current students and faculty. Beginning last spring in 2020, SOWELA shifted many of its programs to online/hybrid options due to COVID-19, and officials will continue the online/hybrid options for most of the college’s programs in the Spring 2021 semester. Some programs will have in-person options for hands-on training and lab instruction. To help with access to online instruction, SOWELA recently provided more than 1,000 mobile hotspots to its students, staff and faculty.