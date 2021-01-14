Saints QB expected Brees vs. Brady, Round III

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints swept the Bucs in the regular season by a combined total, 72-28. But, this is the playoffs, and Tampa Bay has Tom Brady.
The veteran quarterback owns six Super Bowl rings. Drew Brees, he’s gunning for his second Super Bowl title.
“Listen, I think, Tom and I have a friendship and mutual respect. We were texting back and forth on Monday just kind of chuckling at this whole scenario, right? Listen, he’s 43. I turn 42 on Friday. So that’s 85 years and a lot of football experience that’s going to be on the field on Sunday. Listen, when Tom Brady signed with the Bucs and I knew that he was coming to our division, I envisioned this game. So what was that nine months ago, eight months ago, I envisioned this game happening because I knew our aspirations as a team, to be in the playoffs and beyond. And I certainly knew what he was bringing to the Bucs and that talented roster. And so I think this is probably where we all envisioned being at this point in season,” said Drew Brees.
Brees is finishing up year No. 20 in the NFL. Never in his wildest dreams did he think his football journey would go this far.
“Listen, there’s plenty of things I would have told you. No way, it’s crazy. I mean, that wasn’t even on my radar. I’ve said this many times, but when I signed with the San Diego Chargers back in 2001, as a second round pick, my goal was just someday to become a starter, if I just become a starter in the NFL. And when I first became a starter, it was well, man, I’d love to take my team to the playoffs, love to make a Pro Bowl. And then once we accomplished those things, it’s let’s try to win a championship and we win a championship and maybe I can play 10 years, maybe I could play 15 years. And you just kind of keep setting these goals and these benchmarks along the way, but never in my wildest dreams back then as a 22 year old coming into my first training camp would I have ever thought that I’d be here right now 20 years later,” said Brees.
