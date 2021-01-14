Saints QB expected Brees vs. Brady, Round III

“Listen, there’s plenty of things I would have told you. No way, it’s crazy. I mean, that wasn’t even on my radar. I’ve said this many times, but when I signed with the San Diego Chargers back in 2001, as a second round pick, my goal was just someday to become a starter, if I just become a starter in the NFL. And when I first became a starter, it was well, man, I’d love to take my team to the playoffs, love to make a Pro Bowl. And then once we accomplished those things, it’s let’s try to win a championship and we win a championship and maybe I can play 10 years, maybe I could play 15 years. And you just kind of keep setting these goals and these benchmarks along the way, but never in my wildest dreams back then as a 22 year old coming into my first training camp would I have ever thought that I’d be here right now 20 years later,” said Brees.