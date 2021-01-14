Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 37 for short-handed Pelicans squad in loss to Clippers

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans were without three of their starters and came up short against the Clippers in Los Angeles but second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker showed what he is capable of when given some playing time.
The Pelicans (4-6) fell 111-106 to the Clippers (8-4). It was the fourth-straight loss for New Orleans.
Alexander-Walker scored a career-high 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting and 5-of-8 on 3-pointers in just his second career start and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.
The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (quarantine due to inconclusive COVID test), Alonzo Ball (knee), and Eric Bledsoe (eye irritation). Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, and Sindarius Thornwell started in their places.
Brandon Ingram added 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists. J.J. Redick and Steven Adams each chipped in 12 points. Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. had 10 points.
Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points to lead the Clippers. He also had six rebounds and nine assists.
Los Angeles led by 18 points at halftime, thanks to a 33-15 second quarter. New Orleans climbed to within four points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump.
The Clippers were 18-of-37 (48.6%) on 3-pointers. The Pelicans led on fast break points (11-4) and points in the paint (52-20).
New Orleans will continue its road trip by staying in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Friday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m.
