MLK Warrior Classic to be held at Burton Coliseum on Jan. 23

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Basketball is back in Burton! Hamilton Christian is hosting the MLK Warrior Classic at Burton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 23. 20 teams will compete in 10 games throughout the day, including both girl and boy teams from schools across Louisiana and the number one ranked high school player from North Central High School, Derrick Tezeno. Alaska will be represented as well as Anchorage Christian School, a top girls’ team from Alaska, will be playing in the tournament to begin their basketball season.
“This event has been touted as The Preview to The Top 28 at Burton,” said Hamilton Christian coach Dexter Washington. “We look forward to seeing some of the best talent that our state has to offer.”
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) coaches with their coaching cards and children 0-5 years old are admitted free.
MLK Warrior Classic Schedule:
Game 1- 9:00 am White Castle vs. Cecilia
Game 2- 10:15 am Fairview vs JS Clark
Game 3- 11:30 am South Beau. vs. East Iberville (G)
Game 4- 12:45 pm Fairview vs Anchorage Christian High School (Alaska) (G)
Game 5- 2:00 pm St. Louis vs Anacoco (G)
Game 6- 3:15 pm Anacoco vs Destrehan
Game 7- 4:30 pm North Central vs STM
Game 8- 5:45 pm Grand Lake vs. Northside
Game 9- 7:00 pm Washington-Marion vs Iowa
Game 10- 8:15 pm Hamilton vs Ville Platte
For more information, contact Dexter Washington at 337-309-2089 or dwashington@hcawarriors.org.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.