MLK Warrior Classic to be held at Burton Coliseum on Jan. 23

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Basketball is back in Burton! Hamilton Christian is hosting the MLK Warrior Classic at Burton Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 23. 20 teams will compete in 10 games throughout the day, including both girl and boy teams from schools across Louisiana and the number one ranked high school player from North Central High School, Derrick Tezeno. Alaska will be represented as well as Anchorage Christian School, a top girls’ team from Alaska, will be playing in the tournament to begin their basketball season.