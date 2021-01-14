McNeese lands Louisiana Tech transfer receiver

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese coach Frank Wilson has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason landing the likes of Kentucky’s Walker Wood, Houston’s Isaiah Chambers and Arizona State’s A.J. Carter.
On Thursday, the Pokes landed another transfer in Louisiana Tech senior wide receiver Cee Jay Powell. He announced his descision on Twitter.
He has one year of eligibility remaining and will suit up in the fall for the Pokes.
The Livonia alum was second on the team in receptions in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons as he totaled 80 catches for 759 yards and a touchdown. The 5′7, 173-pound slot receiver finished his LA Tech career with 102 catches for 897 yards.
The addition of Powell will be key for McNeese as the Pokes lost former All-Southland wideout Cyron Sutton in December.
