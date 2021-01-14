Julia Letlow announces run for Congressional seat left vacant after husband Luke Letlow’s death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Julia Letlow, wife of the late U.S. Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, has announced she will run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat in the upcoming special election.
Letlow made the announcement on KWCL-FM radio on Jan. 14, 2021.
Ultimately, the seat was set to be filled by Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. However, he died from COVID-19 complications before he could take office.
Louisiana state representative Michael Echols said he is considering a run for the seat as well. Echols said he will only run if Julia Letlow and Ralph Abraham decide not to run.
Alexandria businesswoman Sandra “Candy” Christophe also announced her candidacy for the seat. She barely missed making the December runoff.
The special election called by Gov. John Bel Edwards will be held on March 20, 2021. Qualifying for the election begins on January 20, 2021.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.