FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy this evening ahead of a cold front; chillier Friday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The big weather story outside of the warmer temperatures has been the extremely gusty winds that have ushered in some very warm air this afternoon as temperatures have surged up to near 70 degrees. These gusty winds will continue into the evening as a cold front moves closer to the area and then shift out of the west to northwest overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening and into the 40s overnight, with brisk winds overnight keeping lows from dropping much below 40 degrees.
Through the day on Friday, you’ll want to keep that jacket as temperatures start off around 40 but only warm into the 50s through the afternoon. That’s with an abundance of sunshine to go along. Gusty winds will remain in place tomorrow with a tight pressure gradient in place and will occasionally gust upwards of 20 to 30 mph at times through the day tomorrow out of the northwest. Winds lighten a bit Friday night which, combined with clear skies, sets the stage for colder lows for Saturday morning. Most areas could see a light freeze by Saturday morning, north of I-10.
The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, with seasonable January highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower to middle 30s. Rain chances hold off for several more days, as models remain in disagreement on when the next storm system moves in. This is largely because it tries to stall a front to our west for the middle of next week, giving some inconsistences as to what areas could receive the heaviest rain. As of now, models try to keep the stalled part of the storm system far enough west of our area over Texas and the Ark-La-Tex through late next week, but I still expect rain chances to increase for us by the middle of next.
We’re still several days out from this next weather maker, and computer models will eventually get a better handle of where the heaviest rain will set up next week, but we’ll keep you updated as our confidence increases in the forecast and update the forecast accordingly. For now, I’d plan for wet weather beginning by the middle of next week that could last through the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
