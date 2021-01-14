FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy this evening ahead of a cold front; chillier Friday ahead

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, with seasonable January highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower to middle 30s. Rain chances hold off for several more days, as models remain in disagreement on when the next storm system moves in. This is largely because it tries to stall a front to our west for the middle of next week, giving some inconsistences as to what areas could receive the heaviest rain. As of now, models try to keep the stalled part of the storm system far enough west of our area over Texas and the Ark-La-Tex through late next week, but I still expect rain chances to increase for us by the middle of next.