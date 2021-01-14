FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start to the morning, but a sunny and warm afternoon ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another chilly start to the day as we are seeing temperatures back into the middle and upper 30′s this morning, but changes are in store as we head into the afternoon. Winds are turning out of the south and that will bring in a little more moisture and couple that with the sunshine we are going to see warmer temperatures.
Grab the coat as you are heading out this morning as it is cold, but as we move throughout the day you can shed that jacket and maybe even put on some short sleeves as temperatures will be above average. Sunshine will be around to start the day so make sure to have the sunglasses handy as it will be a bright and beautiful day ahead and will be the nicest day over the next several. It will be a comfortable as highs continue to warm into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 60′s, so we will be around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year and if you love the warmer weather make sure to get out and enjoy it as we will be seeing those temperatures falling over the weekend. A weak front will be moving through as we head into the evening and overnight hours and while we may see a few clouds passing through the overall rain chance will very low.
Waking up on Friday morning we will start off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the upper 30′s to near 40 so a chilly start once again, but the cold nights will be making a return for the weekend. Highs will be around ten degrees colder on our Friday as we look to stay in the middle and upper 50′s for the afternoon and that will be the same deal as we head into the weekend as well as we see winds turning more out of the northerly direction and that will bring in the cooler air. Overall the weekend is looking pretty nice as we aren’t expecting rain for Saturday or Sunday, but some clouds will try and make a return as we head into Sunday afternoon as a weak front will push by to our north.
Rain chances will be higher as we head into next week as a stronger cold front looks to move through and stall for a couple of days providing higher rain chances by the middle of next week. Highs will stay fairly steady as we move into next week right around average for this time of year,. which will be in the lower and middle 60′s. For now if you can get out and enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine today is definitely the day, before we turn cooler into the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
