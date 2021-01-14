FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start to the morning, but a sunny and warm afternoon ahead

Grab the coat as you are heading out this morning as it is cold, but as we move throughout the day you can shed that jacket and maybe even put on some short sleeves as temperatures will be above average. Sunshine will be around to start the day so make sure to have the sunglasses handy as it will be a bright and beautiful day ahead and will be the nicest day over the next several. It will be a comfortable as highs continue to warm into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 60′s, so we will be around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year and if you love the warmer weather make sure to get out and enjoy it as we will be seeing those temperatures falling over the weekend. A weak front will be moving through as we head into the evening and overnight hours and while we may see a few clouds passing through the overall rain chance will very low.