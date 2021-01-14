FEMA Long-Term Housing Plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For residents who were were placed in FEMA-provided housing units due to damage from hurricanes Laura or Delta FEMA says you will need to show progress toward your long-term housing plan in order to maintain eligibility for housing assistance.
FEMA’s temporary housing assistance includes periodic checks on the resident’s continued need for assistance as well as the development of their long-term housing plan. Housing occupants that do not have a housing plan will be provided with information by FEMA to assist them in finding available housing.
Applicants may qualify for continued temporary housing assistance based on their demonstrated need in addition to having a longer-term or permanent housing plan or that have shown progress towards developing one.
FEMA says applicants can show long-term housing plan progress if they:
- Decide whether to repair or rebuild a pre-disaster home, find and purchase a new residence, or find and lease an available rental unit.
- Provide evidence of progress such as invoices for repairs, application(s) for additional funds (SBA, bank, etc.), contract for rebuild or a lease for a new home, or cause for delays outside their control.
- Achieve long-term housing plan goals in a reasonable time frame.
- Fulfill requests to communicate and meet with FEMA caseworkers.
Housing applicants should keep cash receipts, credit card receipts, canceled checks, or money orders showing proper use of all FEMA assistance.
Applications for continued financial rental assistance will be mailed to homeowners. Renters can call the FEMA helpline to request an application. However, renters should first contact their previous landlord to find out if they will be permitted to move back into their former dwellings.
Survivors can stay in touch with FEMA by:
- Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
- Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Downloading the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app or get a link to download it via text messaging on an Android device (text ANDROID to 43362) or Apple device (text APPLE to 43362).
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption, or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.
