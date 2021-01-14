Entergy awarded five Emergency Response Awards

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Edison Electric Institute has announced Entergy Corporation as a recipient of EEI’s Emergency Response Awards.
Entergy received five response awards, including recovery awards for Hurricane Laura and severe thunderstorms last April, and they also received assistance awards for Hurricanes Sally, Isaias and Hanna.
Presented to EEI member companies, Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s virtual Winter Board and chief executives meeting.
“Over the past year, many of our nation’s electric companies and their customers have endured historic storms and wildfires and other significant weather-related events” EEI President Tom Kuhn said. “Working around the clock to restore power safely and quickly to customers and deploying mutual assistance crews to support impacted companies are hallmarks of the electric power industry. When disasters strike, impacted and neighboring electric companies are quick to assess damage and to respond and assist with restoration.
“I congratulate and applaud Entergy for demonstrating continued commitment to the customers and to the communities it serves. In the midst of a global pandemic and often in the most hazardous of conditions, Entergy and its frontline employees worked around-the-clock to restore service safely and quickly. Entergy is exceptionally deserving of this prestigious award,” Kuhn said.
“My thanks to our employees and mutual assistance partners for their commitment in response to an unprecedented year of storms during the pandemic,” Willie Wilson, Entergy’s system storm incident commander said. “I am grateful for those who stepped up to ensure we were able to restore power while remaining focused on the safety and health of our stakeholders, including our employees, customers and communities.”
