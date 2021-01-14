Cold weather limiting crawfish production

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish season has finally arrived. Unfortunately, the cold weather has hindered the production of one of SWLA’s favorite meals.
Honey-B Ham started selling its specialty seasoned crawfish yesterday at noon and sold out by about four.
The cold weather limits their supplies, but co-owner Richard Rand says he’s hoping for warmer weather and bigger crawfish in the coming weeks
“Just keep coming, be patient with us. We’re getting them out as quick as possible and getting as much crawfish off the farm as we can,” Rand said. “And if we can get some good sunshine like this in the next few days, it’s only going to get better and more and they’ll start growing. Just bear with us. We are getting as much product as we can every day in the store and out the door.”
Rand says they are cooking everything they have to serve as many people as possible.
