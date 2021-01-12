1-on-1 battles will decide Saints-Bucs game

“I think it depends on when you play them. You know if it’s September and October, a lot of things change in a season. Players are in, players are out. Injuries, all those type of things. The familiarity with the players. Marshon Lattimore knows Mike Evans. Who’s going to win that battle. Same thing, Tristan Wirfs and Cam Jordan. It comes down to 1-on-1 battles, guys that know each other. Who’s going to make those game-changing plays in this game,” said Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians.