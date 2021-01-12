COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana
List of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Southwest Louisiana.
By Johnathan Manning | January 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - List of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Southwest Louisiana.

Updated Jan. 20, 2020.

You MUST make an appointment to receive a vaccination. Vaccines are being supplied to locations in limited supply.

For more information, click HERE.

Covid-19 vaccines are available only for:

· Persons ages 70 years or older in the community

· Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

· Urgent care clinic providers and staff

· Community care clinic providers and staff

· Behavioral health providers and staff

· Dialysis providers and patients

· Home health service providers and recipients

· Dental providers and staff

· Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)

ALLEN PARISH

Allen Parish Hospital Medical Center, Kinder

· http://www.allenparishhospital.org/

· 337-738-9494

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Brookshire Brothers, DeRidder

· 337-463-2258

· BrookshireBrothers.com/COVID-19

Walgreens, 916 N. Pine Street, DeRidder

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

CALCASIEU PARISH

Albertson’s, Ryan Street

· https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons0717

Albertson’s, Country Club

· https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons2798

Boudreaux’s New Drug Store, Prien Lake Road

· https://covidlakecharles.com/

Brookshire Brothers, DeQuincy

· 337-786-5863

· BrookshireBrothers.com/COVID-19

Brookshire Brothers, Sulphur

· 337-527-0033

· BrookshireBrothers.com/COVID-19

Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy, Kirkman Street

· https://www.genoahealthcare.com/locations/louisiana/

· 337-426-0906

Kroger Pharmacy, Country Club

· https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

· 337-990-4902

Walgreens, Sulphur

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens, Gerstner Memorial

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens, Ryan Street

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walgreens, Moss Bluff

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

CAMERON PARISH

South Cameron Hospital

· 337-605-0531

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Walgreens, Jennings

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walmart Pharmacy, Jennings

· https://www.walmart.com/store/386-jennings-la

· 337-824-9010

VERNON PARISH

Outpatient Medical Center Leesville

· http://www.outpatientmedical.org/

· 337-238-1274

Walgreens, Leesville

· https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.