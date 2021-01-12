COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - List of COVID-19 vaccination locations in Southwest Louisiana.
Updated Jan. 20, 2020.
You MUST make an appointment to receive a vaccination. Vaccines are being supplied to locations in limited supply.
Covid-19 vaccines are available only for:
· Persons ages 70 years or older in the community
· Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
· Urgent care clinic providers and staff
· Community care clinic providers and staff
· Behavioral health providers and staff
· Dialysis providers and patients
· Home health service providers and recipients
· Dental providers and staff
· Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
ALLEN PARISH
Allen Parish Hospital Medical Center, Kinder
· 337-738-9494
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Brookshire Brothers, DeRidder
· 337-463-2258
Walgreens, 916 N. Pine Street, DeRidder
CALCASIEU PARISH
Albertson’s, Ryan Street
Albertson’s, Country Club
Boudreaux’s New Drug Store, Prien Lake Road
Brookshire Brothers, DeQuincy
· 337-786-5863
Brookshire Brothers, Sulphur
· 337-527-0033
Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy, Kirkman Street
· 337-426-0906
Kroger Pharmacy, Country Club
· 337-990-4902
Walgreens, Sulphur
Walgreens, Gerstner Memorial
Walgreens, Ryan Street
Walgreens, Moss Bluff
CAMERON PARISH
South Cameron Hospital
· 337-605-0531
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Walgreens, Jennings
Walmart Pharmacy, Jennings
· 337-824-9010
VERNON PARISH
Outpatient Medical Center Leesville
· 337-238-1274
Walgreens, Leesville
