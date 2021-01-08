Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries stocking Rainbow Trout in local ponds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is inviting fishing enthusiasts to reel in rainbow trout at local ponds designated by the state as “Get Out and Fish!” ponds.
Since 2014, the LDWF has been restocking ponds with rainbow trout that can be caught, brought home, and cooked.
“The Get Out and Fish! program is a community fishing program that introduces fish species to local communities to help families be able to get out and fish more often,” said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Brodie Meche.
Meche says starting on Jan. 14, they will be stocking designated ponds in parks throughout the state. He says local fishers may be in store for larger catches.
“The rainbow trout are adult size, they tend to run differently every year. We did hear that this year, they’re going to be a little bit larger than usual. So I would say over a pound and a half per fish, he said.”
For those planning on coming out and fishing, the LDWF is asking participants to check-in. The check-in process simply involves locating the barcode that can be found on signage located within the park and scanning it.
“If you check in it helps us to gauge how often our park is being fished and will help aid in our stocking efforts,” Meche said.
For those ages 16 and over, a valid Louisiana fishing license is required to fish these ponds.
For more information and where you can find a map of pond locations, please visit, https://www.facebook.com/pg/ldwfgetoutandfish/locations/
For past stocking schedules, you can visit, https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/get-out-and-fish
