Cowboys close out non-conference play with 91-76 win over Champion Christian

“I think we have a chance to be pretty good. There are a lot of things we have to get better at. I think not having a preseason, we’re not as connected as a group as we need to be. We need KeyShawn (Feazell) back, not only from a basketball standpoint but from a locker room and maturity. He’s a real connector on the floor. I like our group. I think we have a chance to be good. I’ve said it all along, we’re going to go through some growing pains as the year goes along but I think by the end, we have a chance to be pretty good.”