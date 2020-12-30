Washington-Marion’s defense fuels 61-44 win over LCCP

By Brady Renard | December 29, 2020 at 11:12 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 11:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion Charging Indians defended their home court Tuesday night downing the LCCP Trailblazers, 61-44. It was the nightcap for The Washington-Marion Classic.

#SWLApreps finals for Tuesday, Dec. 29

The Washington-Marion Classic

St. Louis 44, Avoyelles 42

(G) Avoyelles 57, LCCP 11

Southwood 47, Hamilton Christian 46

(G) Washington-Marion 48, Church Point 43

Washington-Marion 61, LCCP 44

Bronco Classic presented by First Response Electric

Sam Houston 43, Singer 34

Iowa 52, Denham Springs 45

DeRidder 56, Church Point 47

Midland 53, LaGrange 52

