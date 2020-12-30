Washington-Marion’s defense fuels 61-44 win over LCCP

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion Charging Indians defended their home court Tuesday night downing the LCCP Trailblazers, 61-44. It was the nightcap for The Washington-Marion Classic.
#SWLApreps finals for Tuesday, Dec. 29
The Washington-Marion Classic
St. Louis 44, Avoyelles 42
(G) Avoyelles 57, LCCP 11
Southwood 47, Hamilton Christian 46
(G) Washington-Marion 48, Church Point 43
Washington-Marion 61, LCCP 44
Bronco Classic presented by First Response Electric
Sam Houston 43, Singer 34
Iowa 52, Denham Springs 45
DeRidder 56, Church Point 47
Midland 53, LaGrange 52
