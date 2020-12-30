Those who knew Congressman-elect Luke Letlow reflect on untimely passing

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Many people across Louisiana and the U.S. are remembering late Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died from complications to COVID-19, not as a politician but as a friend, husband, and father.
The loss of Letlow shows just how vulnerable all of us are to COVID-19 and that the virus isn’t just deadly to older people. Letlow had just turned 41.
Gone before his time, Letlow left behind a legacy in a district he had been elected to represent.
Letlow was set to replace his boss Rep. Ralph Abraham (R - Monroe).
Mike Smith, a longtime friend of Letlow, says it’s a job he was born to do, spending his life working to serve the people of District 5.
“What I found most interesting about Luke was the fact he really cared about people. He was more interested in knowing where they worked and where the family was from and, you know what they did to sustain themselves and how they were maybe in a related and some instances. He was more interested in the people part of politics than the petty part of politics,” Smith said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to call a special election to fill the now-vacant congressional seat.
Rep. Ralph Abraham is asking Congress to allow his staff to remain at their offices until a new congressman takes office.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.