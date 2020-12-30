Sulphur woman accused of stealing from non-profit organization

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole from her former employer, a local non-profit organization, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received the complaint regarding Meaghan J. Boudreaux, 31, on Dec. 10, 2020.
During their initial investigation, Boudreaux’s employer advised detectives that she had stopped showing up for work and that when an auditor reviewed their books they found several strange transactions.
Detectives say they learned that between January 2019 and November 2020, Beaudreaux had fraudulently transferred over $169,000 from the organization’s account into her own personal account. They also say that Beaudreaux had added herself to the organization’s insurance plan and supplemental insurance plan, without having premiums deducted from her payroll.
In total, detectives determined that Beaudreaux had stolen approximately $175,273 from the organization.
Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant for Boudreaux’s arrest on Dec. 12 and on Dec. 21 Boudreaux turned herself in at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division.
Boudreaux was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for theft of $25,000 or more. She had since been released on a $50,000 bond.
