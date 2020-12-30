Scammers target second round of stimulus checks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What we’ve learned this past year is scammers won’t waste any chance to take advantage of the people effected by the pandemic, and that includes those waiting to receive much-needed federal relief money.
Just like the scammers did with the first round of stimulus checks, they are seeking out the vulnerable to prey upon their losses.
Whether it’s through a phone call, test message, or email, the con artists are trying to either take your money or personal and financial information.
Angela Guth with the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau says a scammer might pressure you to act fast in order to receive your stimulus check by giving them your personal information.
They may also send a text message with a link to a fake website where they ask for your information, or the scammers may ask for payment in order to receive your stimulus check.
“You should never have to pay a fee to receive a government grant,” Guth said.
Guth says there’s one important thing to keep in mind when approached by these scammers.
“The key to remember is that the United States government, the unemployment office, they’re not going to send you a link via text message. They’re not going to send you one through email. They’re not going to call you, and they’re certainly not going to do it through social media.”
You’ll get the relief money the same way you did the first time.
“If you received a check on the first round, you’re going to get a check again. If you received a debit card, you’re going to get a debit card again. Your ACH information: it’s going to be the exact same way that you received it the first time you got your check.”
Guth also says if you question the source at all, even if it’s a letter, you should look up the agency’s real phone number and call to make sure it’s not a scam.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.