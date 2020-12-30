Sam Houston rallies, but Langley’s three in overtime gives Iowa the Bronco Classic Title

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The inaugural Bronco Classic truly saved the best for last.
Despite a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, Sam Houston would force overtime on a Dylan Chavis three-point shot, before Iowa would win it in the extra period on a three-point bucket as well. Landon Langley’s three-pointer with less than five seconds to play gave the Yellow Jackets the 55-52 win that secured them the Bronco Classic championship.
Iowa’s Crajuan Bennett was named the tournament’s MVP.
#SWLApreps finals for Wednesday, Dec. 30
Bronco Classic presented by First Response Electric
Iowa 55, Sam Houston 52 - *1st place game*
Denham Springs 65, Singer 40 - *3rd place game*
Church Point 43, LaGrange 41
DeRidder 73, Midland 38
GIRLS
Grand Lake 60, Delcambre 44
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.