Pelicans struggle on both ends of court in 111-86 blowout loss to Suns

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 20 points on 9-of-13 (69%) shooting in 29 minutes. Brandon Ingram added 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Steven Adams chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 11 points and four assists off the bench. Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. got his first action as a pro, scoring four points, dishing one assist, and getting a steal in 10 minutes of playing time.