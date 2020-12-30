Pelicans struggle on both ends of court in 111-86 blowout loss to Suns

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Source: Rick Scuteri)
By Josh Auzenne | December 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 3:26 PM

PHOENIX (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the points in the paint but were terrible shooting the ball from three-point range and could not stop the Phoenix Suns from hitting their deep shots in a blowout loss in the desert on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Pelicans (2-2) went down 111-86 to the Suns (3-1).

Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 20 points on 9-of-13 (69%) shooting in 29 minutes. Brandon Ingram added 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Steven Adams chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 11 points and four assists off the bench. Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. got his first action as a pro, scoring four points, dishing one assist, and getting a steal in 10 minutes of playing time.

Jae Crowder led Phoenix with 21 points, including 5-of-8 (62.5%) on three-pointers. As a team, the Suns were 19-of-47 (40.4%) from beyond the arc. The Pelicans were a dismal 3-of-24 (12.5%) on threes.

New Orleans shot better from the field 37-of-77 (48.1%) than Phoenix’s 37-of-84 (44.0%). However, the Suns were nearly perfect, 18-of-19 (94.7%), on free throws, while the Pels only made 9-of-18 (50%) from the charity stripe. They did beat the Suns, 48-28, on points in the paint.

The Pelicans will stay on the road and head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m.

